Nevada Senate Majority Leader proposes IVF protections for 2025 legislative session

Cannizzaro said the proposed legislation will do several things. It will protect patients and providers of assisted reproductive technologies like IVF under state law, and make treatment more affordable by expanding insurance coverage. The price tag can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the World Health Organization, one in six people is affected by infertility globally .

“As a mother of two myself, and soon to be in the next few days three wonderful little boys, I want to ensure all Nevadans in their reproductive years have the ability to start or grow their families regardless of income, gender identity, ethnicity, or sexual orientation,” Cannizzaro said.

According to the CDC, nearly 700 babies were born in Nevada with this type of assistance in 2021.

“I want to state very unequivocally and very clearly, this issue of infertility and access to those services should not be a politicized issue that places families at risk,” she said.