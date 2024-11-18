City of Sparks honors National Homeless Youth Awareness Month with Eddy House

Eddy House also helped get National Homeless Youth Awareness Month recognized for Reno and will do the same for Washoe County on Tuesday. This demonstrates the commitment of the community to raise awareness, said CEO Trevor Macaluso.

“These youth are our community’s youth, they’re the future of our community,” he said.

Eddy House is a nonprofit that serves as a daytime drop-in center, as well as a short-term and long-term housing program. Going forward into winter weather, any homeless youth aged 18-24 is encouraged to call or drop in to Eddy House for help, said Macaluso. Youth can find a list of resources here .

In honor of National Homeless Youth Awareness Month, they have partnered with over 60 local businesses for fundraisers, including events like bingo and poetry nights. There are also businesses participating in clothing and food drives.

KUNR’s Ember Braun is a student at the Reynolds School of Journalism.