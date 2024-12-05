Our Center in Reno notes increase in safety calls post-election

This increase is similar to trends that some national organizations experienced after the election, like The Trevor Project .

Stacey Spain, the executive director of Our Center in Reno, noted that post-election anxiety continues to be an ongoing issue, roughly a month after the election.

“I don’t want to exaggerate, but existential dread is a thing, right? You know, folks are wondering, ‘How can I be in this country right now,’” Spain said.

The center is also receiving more calls from parents who, as Spain explains, are worried about their child’s safety and ability to access affirming care.

“I think some of the most intense phone calls we’ve had have actually been from parents of trans kids, because they’re very concerned about, you know, what it means to not have the medical shield law in place here in Nevada that was vetoed last legislative session,” Spain said.

Anyone can come into Our Center and take part in their group events, Spain said. They’ve recently organized name-change workshops and continue to have support group meetings .

Spain recommends that people focus on finding community and positive activities, to help prevent the possibility of anxiety spiraling.

Those experiencing a mental health, violence, abuse, or other related crisis can call or text 988 or visit https://cssnv.org/ for free and confidential services.

KUNR’s Ember Braun is a student at the Reynolds School of Journalism.