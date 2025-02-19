Nevada bill would require biggest counties to add heat mitigation to growth plans

Nevada State lawmakers are considering a measure requiring Clark and Washoe County to add heat mitigation strategies into their master plans.

Assembly Bill 96 would require officials in the state’s two largest counties to consider new, extreme heat-related features when approving future development. That includes access to public cooling spaces, drinking water, and shade.

The proposed law would also urge developers to include “cool building practices,” build shade over paved surfaces and foster the growth of more urban tree canopies.

Democratic Assemblymember Venise Karris presented the measure. She says communities must find ways to keep residents safe as summer temperatures continue to get hotter.

“Heat is our state's and our nation's most deadly weather-related hazard. It is therefore critical that our state — and particularly our most urban environments, as they continue to grow — implement heat mitigation elements to help alleviate this climate crisis.”

In 2024, 526 people in southern Nevada died as a result of extreme heat. Washoe County recorded its hottest summer on record.

Las Vegas and Reno are considered the fastest-warming cities in the country.

