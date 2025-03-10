© 2025 KUNR
Catholic Charities expands operation hours for food pantries in Reno

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published March 10, 2025 at 4:00 PM PDT
There is a stack of shopping carts, and bins and shelves with packaged and canned foods.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada's Sun Valley Neighborhood Center Client Choice Pantry on May 24, 2024.

Catholic Charities is adjusting the hours of four food pantries in the Reno area. The change, which took effect on March 10, will provide additional access to resources for clients.

Main Campus St. Vincent's Food Pantry will be open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. A Farmer's Market will be held Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sun Valley Client Choice Pantry will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.

North Valleys Client Choice Pantry will open Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Moana Client Choice Pantry will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Additionally, the essentials closet will remain open in its current location on the main campus from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It provides essential items such as hygiene products, coats and blankets for individuals transitioning into a new apartment.

For more information, visit ccsnn.org
