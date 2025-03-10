Catholic Charities expands operation hours for food pantries in Reno

Main Campus St. Vincent's Food Pantry will be open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. A Farmer's Market will be held Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sun Valley Client Choice Pantry will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.

North Valleys Client Choice Pantry will open Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Moana Client Choice Pantry will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Additionally, the essentials closet will remain open in its current location on the main campus from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It provides essential items such as hygiene products, coats and blankets for individuals transitioning into a new apartment.