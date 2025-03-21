© 2025 KUNR
Purple Politics Nevada Live: What’s next for healthcare and housing in Nevada?

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck,
Manuel Holguin JR
Published March 21, 2025 at 12:04 PM PDT
Three people are sitting in lounge chairs on a stage. One person is holding a microphone while speaking, and the other two people are looking toward her and listening.
Manuel Holguin JR
KUNR Public Radio
Nevada Republican Minority Leader Sen. Robin Titus (from left) and Democratic Assemblymember Erica Roth join KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck on stage for Purple Politics Nevada Live on March 4, 2025, at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City, Nev.

At a live taping of Purple Politics Nevada at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City, KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck moderated a timely conversation between Republican Senator Robin Titus and Democratic Assemblymember Erica Roth on the future of healthcare and affordability in the Silver State.

With fewer than 100 days left in Nevada’s biennial legislative session, the uncertainty in Washington, D.C. loomed large. Proposed federal budget cuts could roll back Medicaid expansion and other programs, potentially impacting hundreds of thousands of Nevadans. Roth warned of serious consequences if federal reconciliation bills move forward, while Titus emphasized the state’s preparedness and the importance of not panicking over “what-ifs.”

The lawmakers also went head-to-head over a proposed expansion of the state’s film tax credit program. Roth said she is still evaluating the measure, while Titus voiced strong opposition, arguing the return on investment isn’t justified during a time of healthcare budget scrutiny.

From Medicaid to home insurance, and from tariffs to tax credits, this live event offered an honest, bipartisan discussion on how Nevadans may be affected by policy changes at both the state and federal levels.

Tune in to this episode of Purple Politics Nevada to hear how lawmakers are preparing for uncertainty — and what they say will matter most to constituents in 2025 and beyond.
Local Stories Nevada State LegislatureNevada politicsCarson CityRobin Titus
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Manuel Holguin JR
Manny is KUNR State Government Reporter, leading coverage of Nevada’s government, producing in-depth reports, a monthly politics show, and organizing public policy forums across the state.
See stories by Manuel Holguin JR
