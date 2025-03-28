Mono County Public Health urges residents to be aware of hantavirus following two reported deaths

Exposure for one of the two confirmed cases this year may have occurred while vacuuming rodent waste, while the other person was likely exposed at home during an infestation.

A third possible case is under investigation.

Prior to these cases, the last confirmed hantavirus infections in Mono County occurred in 2019.

The department urges residents and visitors to be aware of the presence of mice indoors and other enclosed spaces.

Hantavirus is a serious and often fatal disease that is spread primarily through contact with infected deer mouse droppings, urine or saliva.

Mono County Public Health urges community members and visitors to remain vigilant for signs of rodent activity, particularly in homes, cabins, sheds, garages, and other enclosed spaces. Infested vehicles may be risky too.

The agency recommends following these guidelines to reduce your risk:



Seal up all gaps in your home larger than a pencil’s width to prevent mice from entering.

Store food in rodent-proof containers.

Trap mice using snap traps (not glue or live traps).

Avoid vacuuming or sweeping rodent droppings, nests, or urine.

Air out enclosed spaces for at least 30 minutes before activities.

Spray contaminated areas with a disinfectant or a freshly made 10% bleach solution and let sit for five minutes before wiping clean.

Wear gloves and an N-95 (or higher) mask when cleaning. Contact public health for free N-95 masks.

Do not eat food that may have been contaminated by rodents, and always wash your hands thoroughly after any potential exposure.

Mono County Public Health can be reached at (760) 924-1830.