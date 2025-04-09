South Lake Tahoe’s first Target opening this Sunday

South Lake Tahoe is getting its first-ever Target store. It is set to open April 13, in the former Raley’s building on Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

The new store will offer a range of products, including groceries, home goods, and furniture, and is expected to provide around 100 jobs.

The building is nearly 64,000 square feet and will include drive up and order pickup.

The store also features a Starbucks Café.

The store is filling a long-standing gap in retail access, South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace said.

“People go off the hill to Carson or Reno or we use Amazon a lot. And I think the fact that it will be here in town, it's also a shopping experience for a lot of people, especially women. I particularly love Target and so I'm very excited. And when that happens, all of those sales tax dollars stay here in our community and that will have a positive impact,” Wallace said.

