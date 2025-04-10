Trump Administration cuts funding to Nevada Humanities

Last week, Nevada Humanities received a letter from DOGE stating their funding will be terminated to meet the fiscal priorities of the Trump administration. That total is $1 million — roughly 75% of their budget.

Christina Barr, executive director of Nevada Humanities, said she hopes Congress will correct the situation and return the money.

“This is money that Congress already allocated. This isn't sort of money that hasn't been dreamed up or allocated yet,” she said.

On average, the organization serves 400,000 people each year. They will continue to host as many programs as they can with the money they have left. Their remaining budget comes from the community, but that’s only about $200,000.

“We know that we're going to have to suspend our grants to nonprofit organizations around the state, because that's a significant amount of money,” she said.

Barr encourages the community to speak on their behalf and support them as much as they can. For now, Nevada Humanities continues to examine their situation and will announce fund-raising projects in the future.