Secretary Aguilar begins statewide tour to strengthen ties with Nevada’s 28 Tribal nations

Nevada’s Secretary of State, Francisco Aguilar, is launching what he calls an “active listening tour” to meet with all 28 of the state’s federally recognized tribal nations. His goal is to strengthen relationships, increase representation, and ensure access to government services.

He plans to meet directly with tribal leaders.

“When I was out visiting with tribal members prior to the election. Hearing people talk about how they had to drive two to four hours to get to a polling location is not the way our elections should be working. We should ensure that all Nevadans have access to a polling location or an opportunity to have their voice heard,” Aguilar said.

In the 2024 election cycle, voter turnout in tribal lands increased by 36%, doubling the state average. Aguilar credits that growth to deeper partnerships between tribal communities and state and county officials.

“We should be proud of that number, but at the same time, we should be saying, 'This should have been done sooner,' and what else is it that the state government can do to ensure that we're engaging with all Nevada citizens. Going out to all 28 communities across the state, I think is a duty and obligation of elected officials across the state,” he said.

This week, he’s meeting with staff from the Nevada Department of Native American Affairs, touring the Stewart Indian School Cultural Center and Museum, and sitting down with the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.

