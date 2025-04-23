© 2025 KUNR
Nevada is one step closer to banning the sale of small plastic water bottles

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published April 23, 2025 at 3:26 PM PDT
Image by isidingo from Pixabay

The Nevada Senate has passed a bill aimed at reducing plastic pollution around Lake Tahoe. SB324 bans the sale of small plastic water bottles that hold less than four liters.

The bill passed with a 16 to 4 vote, one absent.

The legislation requires the local board of health or health department to enforce the measure.

Under the updated guidelines, a first offense will result in a warning. If the same person violates the rules again within a year, he or she could face a fine of up to $100. A third violation could result in a fine of up to $200.

Four or more violations within the same year, could increase the fine to as much as $500.

The measure would only apply to the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.
