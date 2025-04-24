Regionwide housing survey seeks community input to tackle Tahoe’s housing crisis

The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency have launched a new housing survey as part of an updated needs assessment.

The effort spans the Lake Tahoe Basin and the Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District, covering parts of Eastern Placer and Nevada counties, including Truckee.

The survey is open to anyone who lives or works in the region, that includes full-time residents, seasonal workers, commuters, and people experiencing homelessness.

The data results will highlight regional demands for housing that may include units which are more affordable, of better quality, closer to work, or less crowded.

It is a way to measure housing needs throughout the region, said Kristina Kind, program director at the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.

“It really measures around three different housing problems, which are those in our community who are overburdened, and that means that they're spending more than 30% of their income on housing. Those who are overcrowded, and that means they're living more than two people in a bedroom, and those who are living under housed, and that means that they're living in housing facilities that lack plumbing or a kitchen,” Kind said.

The data will be used to develop housing programs and policies, she said.

“We disaggregate that data based on people's income levels, people's race, people's age, and measure it based on the unit size that would be ideal for those community members. So it gives us a really good snapshot of how we're doing as a community and where we need to go with programs and policies,” Kind said.

This is the first time the assessment will cover all of Truckee, North Tahoe, and the entire Lake Tahoe Basin. Previous surveys helped launch the Mountain Housing Council and over a dozen regional housing programs.

The survey is available in English ( https://tinyurl.com/TahoeHousingNeeds2025 ) and Spanish ( https://tinyurl.com/NececidadesDeViviendaTahoe ). Responses are anonymous and accepted through May 30th.

Results will be shared with housing partners and posted online.

