Nevada Governor seeks $60 million to address health care shortages

Senate Bill 495 would create a grant program for projects that address shortages and areas where people have difficulties accessing health care. That can be due to geography, socioeconomic status and specialty care needs.

The governor also proposed a grant program for institutions that create, expand or retain residency programs and postdoctoral fellowships.

“The majority of graduates of residency programs, whatever state they occupy at that time, tend to stay in that state,” Lombardo said.

For example, fewer than half of the 60 graduates of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV this year will remain in Nevada for their residency, according to the interim dean.

The legislation also proposes to prohibit insurers from requiring prior authorizations for covered emergency services, such as an ambulance ride, and when someone’s life, fetus or organs are in jeopardy.