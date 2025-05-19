Nevada Governor seeks $60 million to address health care shortages

© 2025 KUNR
KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published May 19, 2025 at 2:26 PM PDT
Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo presented his Nevada Healthcare Access Act at a press conference at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on May 15, 2025.
Anne Davis
/
Nevada Public Radio
Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo presented his Nevada Healthcare Access Act at a press conference at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on May 15, 2025.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has asked for a total of $60 million to support health care providers in underserved areas in his health bill.

Senate Bill 495 would create a grant program for projects that address shortages and areas where people have difficulties accessing health care. That can be due to geography, socioeconomic status and specialty care needs.

The governor also proposed a grant program for institutions that create, expand or retain residency programs and postdoctoral fellowships.

“The majority of graduates of residency programs, whatever state they occupy at that time, tend to stay in that state,” Lombardo said.

For example, fewer than half of the 60 graduates of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV this year will remain in Nevada for their residency, according to the interim dean.

The legislation also proposes to prohibit insurers from requiring prior authorizations for covered emergency services, such as an ambulance ride, and when someone’s life, fetus or organs are in jeopardy.
Joe Lombardohealth care
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
