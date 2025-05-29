Lake Tahoe Dance Festival returns

The Lake Tahoe Dance Collective will present the 13th Annual Lake Tahoe Dance Festival from July 22 to 25, featuring dancers from nationally recognized institutions including the New York City Ballet, Broadway, Boston Ballet, Houston Ballet, and the Metropolitan Opera Ballet.

The festival will open with a gala on July 22 at William B. Layton Park in Tahoe City. Additional events include Tahoe City Community Night, Kings Beach Community Night, and a closing night benefit in Incline Village.

Founded in 2013 by Christin Hanna and Constantine Baecher, the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival aims to present professional dance performances in North Lake Tahoe.

The festival supports the creation of new work and the presentation of rarely-performed pieces, while offering a platform for artists to perform in a collaborative setting.

The scheduled performers for the 2025 season include Lia Cirio and Paul Craig from the Boston Ballet, Melody Mennite Walsh from the Houston Ballet, Dwayne Brown from the Metropolitan Opera Ballet, Amber Neff from the New Chamber Ballet, and Taylor Stanley and Indiana Woodward from the New York City Ballet, as well as Stephen Hanna from the New York City Ballet and Broadway.