Reno domestic violence shelter to quadruple beds in major expansion

The Domestic Violence Resource Center (DVRC) is nearing its goal of raising $25 million for a new shelter and resource center. But the organization still has to find roughly $3 million more before it can break ground.

The new 40,000-square-foot facility will aim to restore dignity to people who often arrive with little more than fear and uncertainty, according to Kristen Kennedy, the center's executive director.

“We want the building to be part of the healing process, so that when somebody walks in, they just feel like the walls wrap them in healing, and that they can feel this sense of 'I belong here,’” Kennedy said.

Cathexes / Courtesy of Kristen Kennedy DVRC facility rendering

Currently, the center’s 25-bed shelter struggles to meet demand. Over the past three years, there has been a 22% increase in clients served.

In the last fiscal year, DVRC welcomed 4,266 survivors to the facility and provided over 17,000 bed nights, often utilizing motels.

“Because we’re so limited in space, we have to have parameters around what qualifies you, because we can't serve everybody. With a larger shelter, we'll be able to take those clients in and say, ‘Yes, come here and we will help you,’” Kennedy said.

The new facility will include 42 rooms, 100 beds, on-site counseling, medical support, children’s programming, job resources, and a safe pet rest area in partnership with Noah’s Animal House.

Cathexes / Courtesy of Kristen Kennedy DVRC facility rendering.

“We want the survivor to be in charge of deciding for themselves. We're there to help guide, but we want them to be at the center of making their own decisions,” Kennedy said.

Demolition of the current shelter will begin this summer. Groundbreaking for the new facility is expected this fall, with doors opening in early 2027.

Individuals seeking to escape domestic violence can still receive services. Call the center’s hotline at 775-329-4150 for immediate assistance.