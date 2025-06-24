Victims in deadly Lake Tahoe boating accident identified

On Monday, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the last missing individual was found deceased and recovered from the lake.

Sgt. Kyle Parker said the coroner’s division officially identified the victims Tuesday morning.

“Today at 9 o’clock in the morning, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division released the identities of the individuals who unfortunately lost their lives. At this time, there will be no further information released on the incident,” Parker said during a phone call with KUNR.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle , the victims were part of a close-knit group of friends and family, many of whom were from California and New York. They had gathered on the lake to celebrate the 71st birthday of one of the victims.

Two people survived the accident, which authorities say occurred when sudden weather conditions caused the boat to overturn. The incident is now considered one of the deadliest boating accidents in Lake Tahoe’s recent history.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances that could have caused the tragedy.

The victims of the incident are:

Paula Bozinovich, 71 years old, from Redwood City, CA;

Terry Pickles, 73 years old, from Redwood City, CA;

Joshua Antony Pickles, 37 years old, from San Francisco, CA;

Peter Bayes, 72 years old, from Lincoln, CA;

Timothy O’Leary, 71 years old, from Auburn, CA;

Theresa Giullari, 66 years old, from Honeoye, NY;

James Guck, 69 years old, from Honeoye, NY;

Stephen Lindsay, 63 years old, from Springwater, NY.

