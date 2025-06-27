© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The threat of catastrophic funding cuts for public media looms, and while we don’t know what the U.S. Senate will do, we do know this: We need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR and public media today ➡️

Community members and elected leaders remember former RSIC chairman Arlan Melendez

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published June 27, 2025 at 4:36 PM PDT
Photo of Arlan Melendez displayed on a digital screen in the GSR Grand Theater with his caskate below it.
Ally Ibarra
/
KUNR Public Radio
The memorial service for former Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Chairman Arlan Melendez was held inside the GSJ Grand Theater on Thursday, June 26.

On Thursday morning, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony (RSIC) hosted a memorial service for former Chairman Arlan D. Melendez. The ceremony began with a performance by the tribe’s Eagle Wings Pageant Dancers, Powwow Dance Group, and the Truckee Paiute Singers.

For more than two hours, over a thousand people listened as Melendez’s former colleagues shared fond memories of the late leader.

Marlene Yarrow remembered his openness and sense of humor. In her final farewell, she became emotional.

“He will surely be missed,” she said. “I will forever be grateful for him, and I thank his family for sharing him with us for all these years.”

During his more than 30 years in public service, Melendez worked closely with local officials like Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve.

She said he was a hero and considers him an honorary mayor.

“He had this really incredible way of making you feel very, very special, and like you were the only one that mattered,” she said.

Republican Congressman Mark Amodei was also there and credited Melendez for his vision. Under his leadership, RSIC expanded its business investments and provided its members with vital services, including healthcare.

“The more self-sustaining he can make his organization, the more other stuff gets taken care of,” Amodei said.

Democratic Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto also paid tribute. They both sent pre-recorded video messages that were played during the ceremony.

Scott Nebesky worked closely with Melendez as Director of Planning for the tribe and remembered him as a mentor.

But Nebesky also said Melendez was a compassionate friend — and he still can’t believe he’s gone.

“You just don't expect to go to these things," Nebesky said. "You expect the next time you see someone that you've worked with for 20 years, that you're going to go out fishing, and it's this.”
Local Stories
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR and a freshman majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra

Calls to defund public media are getting louder — but your voice is power


Personal stories are powerful, and your voice matters now more than ever. Call the KUNR Testimonial Line at 775-682-6039 to share what KUNR and public media mean to you. 💙