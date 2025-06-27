Community members and elected leaders remember former RSIC chairman Arlan Melendez

On Thursday morning, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony (RSIC) hosted a memorial service for former Chairman Arlan D. Melendez. The ceremony began with a performance by the tribe’s Eagle Wings Pageant Dancers, Powwow Dance Group, and the Truckee Paiute Singers.

For more than two hours, over a thousand people listened as Melendez’s former colleagues shared fond memories of the late leader.

Marlene Yarrow remembered his openness and sense of humor. In her final farewell, she became emotional.

“He will surely be missed,” she said. “I will forever be grateful for him, and I thank his family for sharing him with us for all these years.”

During his more than 30 years in public service, Melendez worked closely with local officials like Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve.

She said he was a hero and considers him an honorary mayor.

“He had this really incredible way of making you feel very, very special, and like you were the only one that mattered,” she said.

Republican Congressman Mark Amodei was also there and credited Melendez for his vision. Under his leadership, RSIC expanded its business investments and provided its members with vital services, including healthcare.

“The more self-sustaining he can make his organization, the more other stuff gets taken care of,” Amodei said.

Democratic Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto also paid tribute. They both sent pre-recorded video messages that were played during the ceremony.

Scott Nebesky worked closely with Melendez as Director of Planning for the tribe and remembered him as a mentor.

But Nebesky also said Melendez was a compassionate friend — and he still can’t believe he’s gone.

“You just don't expect to go to these things," Nebesky said. "You expect the next time you see someone that you've worked with for 20 years, that you're going to go out fishing, and it's this.”

