Upgrades to Kahle Drive aim to improve safety and protect Lake Tahoe

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published June 26, 2025 at 12:57 PM PDT
Courtesy of Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

On Tuesday, June 24, federal, state, and local partners celebrated the launch of the Kahle Drive Complete Street Project, a major infrastructure initiative designed to improve public safety, expand multi-modal access, and protect Lake Tahoe.

Kahle Drive is a half-mile residential street linking the Stateline-to-Stateline Bike Trail, Rabe Meadow, and the Douglas County Community and Senior Center. But the corridor’s aging infrastructure has long posed safety risks and contributed to environmental degradation.

“This project is a shining example of what we can achieve when we work together to prioritize both people and the environment,” said Charlie Donohue, administrator of the Nevada Division of State Lands.

The Kahle Drive Complete Street Project will transform the existing roadway with sidewalks, bike lanes, pedestrian crosswalks, underground utility lines, and state-of-the-art stormwater systems.

These enhancements are designed to reduce the volume of urban runoff entering the lake, improve pedestrian and cyclist safety, and support the region’s growing demand for sustainable transportation options.

The project is part of the Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program (EIP) and is funded through a coalition of public and private partners, including the Nevada Division of State Lands (NDSL), Douglas County, Tahoe Fund, and the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

The Kahle Drive Complete Street Project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2026.
Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter.
