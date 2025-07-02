Illegal tree cutting in Lake Tahoe threatens protected areas

The Nevada Division of State Lands manages nearly 500 urban conservation parcels in the Lake Tahoe Basin. These lots, acquired in the 1980s, are meant to improve forest health and reduce wildfire risk. But recently, some homeowners have overstepped property boundaries.

“A number of homeowners are experiencing struggles with obtaining homeowners insurance due to the wildfire danger, and as a result, they’ve been taking it upon themselves to cut down trees and really take land management into their own hands,” said Kevin Fromherz, program manager with Nevada Tahoe Resource Team.

Unauthorized pruning, landscaping, and even construction have increased, he said.

In the past year, the agency documented eight trespass cases, including illegal tree removal, dumping, vehicle access, and even trampolines and decks built on public land. Some cases have led to legal action from the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

One incident near Cave Rock involved the cutting down of newly planted restoration trees.

“An individual trimmed a number of trees really to enhance their view of Lake Tahoe,” he said.

Trespassing on state land can lead to fines over $100,000 or even felony charges. Officials urge homeowners to contact the agency before doing any land work.

“Our team is here to help, but we have to do what’s best by the land,” Fromherz said.

To report concerns or request a lot inspection, contact the Nevada Division of State Lands.