New Keep Tahoe Blue center opens in South Lake Tahoe

For more than 70 years, the League to Save Lake Tahoe has advocated for clean water, wildfire resilience, and sustainable development. Now, the League has a new home: the Spurlock/Evers Environment and Education Center .

“This new building for Keep Tahoe Blue is a symbol of our renewed commitment to the Tahoe community and to our mission here at the League,” said Adrián Escobedo, the League’s community program director.

The building features recycled denim insulation and salvaged wood from the 2021 Caldor Fire. It replaces an aging structure and adds public spaces like an amphitheater, native plant garden, and conference room.

“Now we’re gonna be able to reach more people and offer a space where we can really collaborate with our partners and connect in a more meaningful way with locals and visitors,” Escobedo said.

The center will officially open to the public on July 11. There will be tours, live music, and food trucks from 4 to 6 p.m. The center is located at 2877 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe.