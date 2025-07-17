© 2025 KUNR
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Department gives local children free school supplies

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published July 17, 2025 at 11:26 AM PDT
A volunteer from AT&T hands a backpacks to a child on the far left of the image while two other wait at the Christmas in July event
Washoe County Sheriff
A volunteer hands out backpacks to children at the Christmas in July event

Back-to-school shopping is right around the corner and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department is ready to help. On July 19, they will hand out more than 1,500 backpacks filled with supplies at their Christmas in July event.

This is the 6th year they’re holding the giveaway and Sheriff Darin Balaam said children feel more confident and ready to learn when they’re properly prepared.

“Christmas in July is about investing in our community, but most importantly, investing in our future, and that is our children,” he said.

In addition to getting free school supplies, students will be able to play carnival games. While their parents are given resources and tools they can use throughout the year.

The event is held at the Boys and Girls Club on 9th street in Reno from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 19 and it’s open to every family in Washoe county. Balaam said there are additional backpacks heading to Incline Village to be distributed.
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR and a freshman majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
