Tahoe Summit tackles climate resilience and collaborative conservation

Held at Valhalla Tahoe, the summit focused on key issues like climate resilience, wildfire prevention, and securing vital federal resources for the region’s environmental protection.

California Senator Adam Schiff, who hosted the event, emphasized the need for improved infrastructure to support both locals and visitors, as well as the importance of wildfire prevention efforts.

“Efforts include critical resources to update recreation sites, better manage congestion and parking, and provide affordable housing options for recreation staff,” Schiff said.

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto highlighted the Lake Tahoe Restoration Reauthorization Act, a bill that aims to secure funding for the lake’s preservation efforts over the next 10 years. Cortez Masto outlined how the bill would help prevent invasive aquatic species, support forest health, and fund critical research on maintaining the region's ecosystem.

“This funding will allow us to study and prevent invasive species and work towards healthy forests around the lake,” she said.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo also highlighted new legislative steps taken to protect the lake, including boat speed restrictions near beaches and the creation of safety corridors to manage illegal parking.

“New safety corridors have also been established at Tahoe providing local law enforcement and the Nevada Department of Transportation with additional resources to manage the unsafe and illegal parking at recreational sites effectively,” Lombardo said.

Serrell Smokey, Chairman of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, shared the Tribe’s ongoing commitment to conservation and ecological restoration. Smokey emphasized the Tribe’s deep connection to the land and their role in restoring the Lahontan cutthroat trout, a species essential to the region’s ecosystem.

“We’ll continue to do our part in bringing the spirit back to the land so it can continue to produce life for generations,” Smokey said. “Everyone can learn from the Tribe’s knowledge of the land.”

The summit highlighted how crucial it is for federal, state, and local groups to work together to protect the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe.

