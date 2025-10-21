New pair of swans coming to UNR

Manzanita Lake, a landmark of the University of Nevada Reno’s campus, was Zeus’ home since the early 2000s. The white swan peacefully floating on the lake was a sight to see.

Although campus police said Zeus died of natural causes, News 4 reported that John Geick is being charged with a misdemeanor, saying Geick’s actions against Zeus caused the swan’s death. Geick is being charged with torturing, injuring or abandoning the swan.

Prior to the annual State of the University Address on Monday, October 20, UNR President Brian Sandoval said he’s aware of the situation but can’t talk about the charges. But he did share some news.

“We are excited about the fact, you know, there's been a swan on this campus for over 100 years, and so we're going to bring a pair of swans here and do the appropriate due diligence to make sure that they're safe once they arrive,” Sandoval said.

Swans have been part of the campus for over 100 years. And Manzanita Lake will soon be graced with the tradition once again.