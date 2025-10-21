© 2025 KUNR
New pair of swans coming to UNR

KUNR Public Radio | By Mariel Day,
James Perez
Published October 21, 2025 at 9:00 AM PDT
Zeus, a white male swan, floating on Manzanita Lake.
Courtesy of University of Nevada, Reno
Zeus, a white male swan, floating on Manzanita Lake.

Manzanita Lake, a landmark of the University of Nevada Reno’s campus, was Zeus’ home since the early 2000s. The white swan peacefully floating on the lake was a sight to see.

Although campus police said Zeus died of natural causes, News 4 reported that John Geick is being charged with a misdemeanor, saying Geick’s actions against Zeus caused the swan’s death. Geick is being charged with torturing, injuring or abandoning the swan.

Prior to the annual State of the University Address on Monday, October 20, UNR President Brian Sandoval said he’s aware of the situation but can’t talk about the charges. But he did share some news.

“We are excited about the fact, you know, there's been a swan on this campus for over 100 years, and so we're going to bring a pair of swans here and do the appropriate due diligence to make sure that they're safe once they arrive,” Sandoval said.

Swans have been part of the campus for over 100 years. And Manzanita Lake will soon be graced with the tradition once again.
Mariel Day
Mariel is a Journalism student at the University of Nevada, Reno with a double emphasis on News, Broadcasting & Documentary, and PR & Advertising.
James Perez
James Perez is a journalism student at the University of Nevada, Reno, with an emphasis in news, broadcast, documentary, and sports media.
