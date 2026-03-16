All Weather Considered: Mar. 16, 2026

Nevada will be under a high-pressure system for the rest of the week. By Tuesday, the center of the ridge will be just over the state, bringing calm winds, clear skies and temperatures in the 80s.

Today, most of Nevada will have highs in the 70s, with areas around Lake Tahoe in the 60s.

Starting tomorrow, record-breaking warmth arrives. In Reno, the high will be around 84, breaking the all-time March record set on March 31, 1966. Typically, Reno will only see about three consecutive days of 80s.

The biggest concern is the impact on the snowpack. Some places in the Sierra have already completely melted away. There is no risk of flooding. However, avoid swimming in the river at this time as the water will be cold and fast-moving.

By Sunday, the ridge will begin to break down, cooling us off but keeping the temperatures well above average.

