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All Weather Considered

All Weather Considered: Mar. 17, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published March 17, 2026 at 11:52 AM PDT

As the unusually strong high-pressure ridge settles in, expect records being broken for the rest of the week. Today’s high will be 84 degrees with an overnight low of 47. Tomorrow will be around 85, and by Friday, Reno could be flirting with the 90s.

The Sierra is also feeling the heat, with temperatures warming into the low 70s. The snowpack is expected to melt more rapidly, but no flooding should occur. During this time, avoid rivers as the water will be cold and fast-moving.

By Friday, the high-pressure ridge should begin to break down and move towards the south. Cooling us down to the 60s but still staying about average temperatures.
Local Stories
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra
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KUNR’s All Weather Considered is made possible by UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.