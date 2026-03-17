City of Reno to host its annual Biggest Little Spring Clean Up

The City of Reno is bringing back its popular Biggest Little Spring Clean-up Event. This year will have a notable difference from previous years. Starting March 21 at Wooster High School and continuing until May 16, the city is offering six opportunities for residents to safely dispose of unwanted items.

Roberto Lara, neighborhood coordinator for the City of Reno, said the event benefits both the city and its residents.

“And it's a great opportunity to keep Reno green, vibrant, and clean neighborhoods. And it really provides that opportunity to reduce illegal dumping that you may see out in the deserts,” he said.

These pickups are free of charge and will occur starting at 9 a.m. until noon or whenever bins are full. In the past, bins have been completely filled, so this year the city will have seven, 30-yard bins available at each event, Lara said.

Brandi Anderson, Reno City Council member for Ward 6, said this is one of her favorite events, and she’s expecting a big turnout this year.

“We've had a really warm winter, so we've got weeds and a lot of our yards are ready to be cleaned up because the trees are blooming, and so it's going to be a perfect weekend to prepare and start planning on what you have in your yard to get rid of,” she said.

Anderson said that this year, they will not be accepting hazardous waste, something they accepted in previous years.

“So remember, nothing that has a plug, nothing that is hazardous at all, no paint, no tires. We don't want you to have to wait in line and then turn you around because we don't have the opportunity to dump those this year,” she said.

Anderson added that the event allows homeowners to clean up any overgrown trees and pull out any dying bushes and shrubs to help prevent defensible fires.

The city is also looking for any volunteers to help out at the events. Sign up and find event locations at Reno.Gov/community/community-cleanups.