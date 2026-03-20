Reno-Tahoe airport expecting a busy spring break, here are tips for a smooth journey

The Reno-Tahoe airport is expecting a very busy spring break season. During peak travel days, the airport could see up to 16,000 passengers per day, making their way to their spring break destinations. Airport officials have shared tips to help ensure those journeys are as smooth as possible.

Even as the partial government shutdown continues to affect TSA workers, the airport is not experiencing delays or added wait times for screening. But they do encourage travellers to arrive at least two hours before their departure time.

Passengers should always keep an eye on both the airport and their airline for the latest information. In addition, limited parking should be expected at the airport. Travellers are encouraged to reserve a space in the parking garage ahead of time.