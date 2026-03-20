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Reno-Tahoe airport expecting a busy spring break, here are tips for a smooth journey

KUNR Public Radio | By Oscar Martinez
Published March 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Airportix.com
Reno-Tahoe International Airport

The Reno-Tahoe airport is expecting a very busy spring break season. During peak travel days, the airport could see up to 16,000 passengers per day, making their way to their spring break destinations. Airport officials have shared tips to help ensure those journeys are as smooth as possible.

Even as the partial government shutdown continues to affect TSA workers, the airport is not experiencing delays or added wait times for screening. But they do encourage travellers to arrive at least two hours before their departure time.

Passengers should always keep an eye on both the airport and their airline for the latest information. In addition, limited parking should be expected at the airport. Travellers are encouraged to reserve a space in the parking garage ahead of time.
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Local Stories Reno NevadaReno-Tahoe Airport Authorityreno airporttravel
Oscar Martinez
Oscar Martinez is a graduate student at the University of Nevada, Reno. A born and raised New Yorker, his transition from the Big Apple to the Biggest Little City has been quite the culture shock.
See stories by Oscar Martinez