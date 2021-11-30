-
KUNR Today: Nevada approves monoclonal COVID-19 treatment funds, Hospital expanding in Carson ValleyHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.Nevada approves $30 million for monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19By…
KUNR Youth Media reporter Wesley Kaopio and his family have lived in Reno for about five years. Before Wesley was born, however, his parents uprooted…
Here's the latest business news from around Northern Nevada, with Business Beat from the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.Rising Housing Costs Pricing Out…
Two states in the Mountain West have some of the country’s highest unemployment rates, including Nevada, which tops the nation. Nevada’s unemployment rate…
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport will soon host Wings For All, a program that provides an airport rehearsal day designed to help children with autism…
The infamous Fly Geyser, situated on the private land north of Gerlach, has been closed to the public for nearly two decades. But now, the land's new…