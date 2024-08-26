© 2024 KUNR
A person with glasses stand in front of a wall with vines outside, smiling at the camera.

Alysha Cancino

One Small Step Program Assistant and Reporter

Alysha Cancino is a senior at the Reynolds School of Journalism and hopes to use the skills she learns in video and media production to strengthen the community and share the amazing stories of those individuals. Alysha was born and raised in Reno. She enjoys all things active like martial arts, dancing, weightlifting and contributing to her community.