Alysha CancinoOne Small Step Program Assistant and Reporter
Alysha Cancino is a senior at the Reynolds School of Journalism and hopes to use the skills she learns in video and media production to strengthen the community and share the amazing stories of those individuals. Alysha was born and raised in Reno. She enjoys all things active like martial arts, dancing, weightlifting and contributing to her community.
-
Antonio Solorio and Leslie Mix are Northern Nevada residents who participated in the One Small Step conversation program. Listen to an excerpt of their conversation.