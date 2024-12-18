One Small Step: Reno residents explore political values shaped by moving across states and countries

Sam Gingrich and Isaiah Price are Reno residents who participated in the One Small Step conversation program . In partnership with StoryCorps , KUNR connects people with different political values through dialogue.

They started their conversation by discussing how they define politics in modern society. They also talked about how moving across states and countries affected their political views.

Isaiah brought his daughter along to sit in on the conversation, which Sam started.

Sam Gingrich: Isaiah, how would you define either the policies or the [political] parties, or all of those?

Isaiah Price: I identified them differently. I identified the term “conservative” meaning to preserve and conserve the Constitution. It means that the Constitution is how it is, and it applies to everybody and it applies to everybody equally. Yes, there is some interpretation and modernization, but there really doesn't need to be a lot of government interference into our lives. Unfortunately, I don't think that the conservative agenda kept true to that. I can no longer, you know, I identify as a conservative and I also can no longer identify as a Republican.

Sam: Well Isaiah, I do want to say that I am sorry that the political identity and party identity that you had has changed. At the very least, having a group of people that you identify with suddenly change course, while nominally staying the same, it can be a little ostracizing. I don't think that you're the only person, by far, who feels that way.

Isaiah: Luckily, when I was reading your bio, and you talked about moving around a lot, I didn't move to so many different states, but I had to go to different schools all the time. So I really identified with that adaptability.

Sam: Yes.

Isaiah: Luckily, that adaptability, it's like, “Okay, these are no longer my people, this is no longer my tribe. I can go and find another tribe,” because I've had to do that through life.

Sam: Yeah, [I] feel that. Adaptability is my buzzword. I'm not saying that in order to be a truly good person or truly open-minded person, you need to have lived in over half of the country, like I have. But I can't be hateful towards whole groups of people just off the bat anymore.

Isaiah, did traveling affect or shift your political values? If yes, how?

Isaiah: Sam, I do think that traveling has made me more accepting of alternate opinions. Just learning that “different” isn't always “bad”. Especially my time in China really taught me that as well. But it also told me just not to be judgmental about other people's cultures as well.

Sam, what are your hopes for the future?

Sam: I hope that when I do have children, I'm not as afraid for them as I currently am. I hope that we can continue moving towards a better space with taking care of the planet, so that my children will be able to live a good life, as much as they can.

Isaiah: Well, Sam, I can tell you as the father of a wonderful young lady, that there's always going to be uncertainty as a parent, that’s pretty much the job description. But what you've demonstrated in this conversation, if you take that same kind of patience and understanding and caring, and acceptance that there isn't always just one right way, it will help with being a parent.

Sam: Thank you. Isaiah, for being my conversation partner.

Isaiah: Sam. Thank you for being a fantastic conversation partner. It was really nice to actually have a conversation with somebody who's gone through a similar journey as I have, but from very different ways.

This One Small Step conversation was facilitated by KUNR Reporter Natalie Van Hoozer and produced by Alysha Cancino , a senior at the Reynolds School of Journalism .

