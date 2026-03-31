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All Weather Considered

All Weather Considered: Mar. 31, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published March 31, 2026 at 11:32 AM PDT

High today in Reno will be 59 degrees with some light rain showers throughout Nevada. Starting today, a Winter Weather Watch will be in effect for Mono County and the Sierra until Thursday morning. Expect travel delays along with potential chain control.

There will be a slight pause in the precipitation tonight, but it will pick up again tomorrow. Along with moisture, a high wind watch will go into effect, with potential gusts up to 70 mph in most wind-prone areas.

By Thursday afternoon, this system will wrap up, allowing us to warm back up to 70 by the end of your weekend.
Local Stories
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra
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KUNR’s All Weather Considered is made possible by UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.