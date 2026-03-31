All Weather Considered: Mar. 31, 2026

High today in Reno will be 59 degrees with some light rain showers throughout Nevada. Starting today, a Winter Weather Watch will be in effect for Mono County and the Sierra until Thursday morning. Expect travel delays along with potential chain control.

There will be a slight pause in the precipitation tonight, but it will pick up again tomorrow. Along with moisture, a high wind watch will go into effect, with potential gusts up to 70 mph in most wind-prone areas.

By Thursday afternoon, this system will wrap up, allowing us to warm back up to 70 by the end of your weekend.