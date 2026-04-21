All Weather Considered: Apr. 21, 2026

Western Nevada and the Sierra saw precipitation this morning, which will continue throughout the day. Snow levels are starting above 7,500 feet and will drop to 6,000 feet by tonight. Expect travel delays going over the pass as a winter weather advisory and warning have gone into effect. Donner Pass is expected to receive around 18 inches of snow, while Tahoe will see between one to four inches.

By tomorrow, precipitation in Elko will turn into a dusting of snow.

Also in effect today is a wind advisory for most of Northern Nevada and a high wind warning for Central Nevada. There will be steady winds of 35 to 45 mph and gusts over 50 mph. These warnings should be resolved by tonight around 11 p.m.

Tomorrow’s high in Reno will be around 56 degrees. By that evening, the storm will pass, leaving us with overnight freezing temperatures going into Thursday morning.