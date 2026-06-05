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Serene Lakes homeowner sets example for wildfire preparedness in Truckee area

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published June 5, 2026 at 2:19 PM PDT
Jenny Kendrick
/
Courtesy of East River PR

A homeowner in the Truckee area earned a wildfire safety designation after taking steps to better protect his property from fire. Truckee Fire officials said the effort highlights the importance of preparing homes before wildfire season.

The home in the Serene Lakes community near Truckee received a Wildfire Prepared Home designation from the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS).

Homeowner Chase Cambron lost a home in the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Northern California and wanted to make sure it wouldn’t happen again.

“I created a zero zone with gravel. I installed vulcan vents on my eaves. Did defensible space per Truckee Fire inspections through Measure T,” he said.

The family also cleared trees near the property and installed a metal roof.

Fire experts said embers are one of the leading causes of homes catching fire during wildfires.

Truckee Fire said this preparedness is most effective when entire neighborhoods take part, because fire can spread from one home to another.
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Local News Lake Tahoe
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma