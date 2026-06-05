Serene Lakes homeowner sets example for wildfire preparedness in Truckee area

The home in the Serene Lakes community near Truckee received a Wildfire Prepared Home designation from the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS).

Homeowner Chase Cambron lost a home in the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Northern California and wanted to make sure it wouldn’t happen again.

“I created a zero zone with gravel. I installed vulcan vents on my eaves. Did defensible space per Truckee Fire inspections through Measure T,” he said.

The family also cleared trees near the property and installed a metal roof.

Fire experts said embers are one of the leading causes of homes catching fire during wildfires.

Truckee Fire said this preparedness is most effective when entire neighborhoods take part, because fire can spread from one home to another.

