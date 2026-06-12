World Cup watch parties kick off in Reno

Fútbol fans gathered for the first match of the 2026 World Cup Thursday at the Reno Public Market, which incited soccer fever in the Biggest Little City.

Fans erupted as Mexico’s Julian Quiñones kicked the ball straight into the net. The goal came just nine minutes into the match against South Africa.

The joyous screams of the Mexico fans highlighted that famous Mexican pride los incondicionales — the diehard Mexico fans — have for the team. The screams then rumbled through the Reno Public Market.

Wearing a warm red Mexico jersey, Corrina Angel said supporting Mexico in this moment means something more.

“The feeling of community, the celebration… I think that football is literally a sport that brings people together all over the world,” Angel said.

“I'm just really happy to be out of the house and watching the game in a big group with people I love,” she said.

This was the first of several watch parties Reno Pro Soccer will be hosting at the market, with watch parties planned as the tournament progresses.

Mario Velasco sat at the bar in his Mexico jersey. He shared his thoughts on being there.

“The vibe is great, being able to see everyone's reaction and being able to see the live game with everyone, it's awesome,” Velasco said.

But he wasn’t there for the first goal.

“Sadly I missed the first goal, but [Mexico’s] been playing great, they've had many opportunities, I see them going far in the tournament,” he said.

When the game ended, Mexico came out on top winning 2-0.

And in case you’re wondering, I‘m supporting El Tri.

