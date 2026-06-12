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World Cup watch parties kick off in Reno

KUNR Public Radio | By Emilio Milo,
Malory Shaw
Published June 12, 2026 at 12:07 PM PDT
Fans at the Reno Public Market celebrate Julian Quiñones goal in the Mexico vs South Africa match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Malory Shaw / KUNR Public Radio
Fans at the Reno Public Market celebrate Julian Quiñones goal in the Mexico vs South Africa match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fútbol fans gathered for the first match of the 2026 World Cup Thursday at the Reno Public Market, which incited soccer fever in the Biggest Little City.

Fans erupted as Mexico’s Julian Quiñones kicked the ball straight into the net. The goal came just nine minutes into the match against South Africa.

The joyous screams of the Mexico fans highlighted that famous Mexican pride los incondicionales — the diehard Mexico fans — have for the team. The screams then rumbled through the Reno Public Market.

Wearing a warm red Mexico jersey, Corrina Angel said supporting Mexico in this moment means something more.

“The feeling of community, the celebration… I think that football is literally a sport that brings people together all over the world,” Angel said.

“I'm just really happy to be out of the house and watching the game in a big group with people I love,” she said.

This was the first of several watch parties Reno Pro Soccer will be hosting at the market, with watch parties planned as the tournament progresses.

Mario Velasco sat at the bar in his Mexico jersey. He shared his thoughts on being there.

“The vibe is great, being able to see everyone's reaction and being able to see the live game with everyone, it's awesome,” Velasco said.

But he wasn’t there for the first goal.

“Sadly I missed the first goal, but [Mexico’s] been playing great, they've had many opportunities, I see them going far in the tournament,” he said.

When the game ended, Mexico came out on top winning 2-0.

And in case you’re wondering, I‘m supporting El Tri.
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Local News world cupReno soccerReno Nevada
Emilio Milo
Emilio Milo is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno, pursuing degrees in both Journalism and Spanish with an emphasis on Bilingual Media. He is enthusiastic about joining the KUNR team for 2026, where he hopes to improve his capabilities as a multimedia journalist and to be more involved in local reporting.
See stories by Emilio Milo
Malory Shaw
Malory Shaw is a bilingual journalism major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Previous to her role at KUNR, she worked as a data surveillance intern at the Electronic Frontier Foundation where she developed open-source investigation and data management skills. She currently works at the Latino Research Center managing their social media and connecting to the northern Nevada Latino community.
See stories by Malory Shaw