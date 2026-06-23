Can you get around Tahoe without a car? A new campaign says yes

On a hot Wednesday in late June, I joined Gavin Feiger and Chris Joseph for a trip across South Lake Tahoe using alternative transportation.

“We're just leaving the Keep Tahoe Blue headquarters. We were deciding between that and the bus, and the timing worked out better for Lake Link. We booked it on this app,” Feiger said as we started our trip.

Within minutes, a van pulled up and carried us toward Heavenly Village.

"Lake Link works a lot like a rideshare app. You put in where you're going, where you're starting, and it picks you up. The difference is it's free. Sometimes you share the ride with other passengers," Joseph said.

Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio Lake Link is the South Shore's free microtransit shuttle service. It's like Uber, but the rides are shared and completely free.

The ride is one example of the transportation options being promoted through the campaign. It’s a regional effort encouraging visitors and residents to consider different ways of getting around.

"The idea is that you can come to Tahoe, park your car once, and get where you need to go using buses, shuttles, bikes, e-scooters, and eventually a more connected transportation network around the lake," Joseph said.

It also helps reduce pollution.

Vehicle traffic leaves behind tiny particles from tires and road surfaces. During rain and snowmelt, those particles can enter the watershed and contribute to fine sediment pollution linked to reduced clarity in Lake Tahoe.

“It's actually one of the largest drivers of clarity loss of the water in Lake Tahoe,” he said.

Several transportation options already operate around the lake.

On the South Shore, travelers can use Lake Link, Tahoe Transportation District buses, bike paths and seasonal shuttles, including the Emerald Bay Shuttle returning this month. Similar transit services operate on parts of the North Shore. In July, these transportation options, along with others, will be available under the new Via app.

Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio Heavenly Mountain Resort supports the campaign, featuring wrapped gondola cars and interactive QR codes that promote lake-friendly transportation.

Our ride ended at Heavenly Village, where an event highlighted transportation options available around the basin.

Alex Newman arrived at the event without using a car.

“I really enjoy biking places. I think it’s great to take cars off the road. You get to see parts of the lake that maybe are harder to get to with a car, and I think it’s just better for the environment altogether to maximize other modes of transportation,” Newman said.

The transportation options are already in place in many parts of Tahoe. The question is how many people will choose to use them.

