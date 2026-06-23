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UNR study shows wildfire particles can impact watersheds miles away

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published June 23, 2026 at 12:33 PM PDT
Scordo investigates the contents of debris near the shores of Lake Tahoe to understand how wildfire plumes deposit smoke into freshwater systems.
Courtesy of Facundo Scordo
Scordo investigates the contents of debris near the shores of Lake Tahoe to understand how wildfire plumes deposit smoke into freshwater systems.

Wildfires can leave a lasting mark long after the flames are out. New research from the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) is helping scientists understand how tiny particles released during fires can travel far beyond burn scars and affect watersheds, including Lake Tahoe.

Scientists have long tracked smoke and large embers from wildfires. But researchers say another type of particle has received much less attention: Pyrometeors.

Using data collected during the 2021 Caldor Fire, a team from UNR and Utah State University developed a model that predicts how and where these particles land.

Wildfire impacts can extend well beyond the fire zone, said UNR research assistant professor Facundo Scordo.

“Wildfires' impact does not stop where the flames stop,” Scordo said.

The particles can carry nutrients, contaminants and even microbes into lakes and streams and significant amounts can still be found many miles away.

“Even 40 kilometers away from the fire, these pyrometeors are substantial. They are highly active and will produce a substantial impact when they land in the land or in the water,” Scordo said.

After the Caldor Fire, scientists saw more algae in Lake Tahoe, including an increase in toxic cyanobacteria, and a shift in which types of algae dominate the water.

These changes are linked to wildfire particles that fall into the lake, bringing extra nutrients and blocking some of the sunlight that normally helps keep algae in check.

Scordo’s goal now is to do more detailed chemical analyses of these particles, and apply the predictive model to other fires.
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Local News Lake Tahoe
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma