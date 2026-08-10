Bug Fire, Fred Mountain Fire prompting evacuations in north Reno

Two fires in northern Reno have burned over 18,000 acres and prompted evacuation orders as of Monday morning, though some have since been lifted.

The larger of the two, the Bug Fire, has burned 17,000 acres between Nevada and California, just north of Cold Springs. The Fred Mountain Fire, just to the east, was around 1,400 acres and no containment was reported. Several roads have been closed and Red Rock Road South is being used as an evacuation route.

The two fires exploded overnight, growing from 6,500 and 40 acres, respectively, over the weekend. Truckee Meadows Fire Chief Richard Edwards urged residents to follow evacuation orders based on perimetermap.com .

“If you’re under a ‘go’ evacuation — that red area on the perimeter map — please leave the area as quick as possible,” he said in a video posted to social media Sunday night. “That fire tonight is travelling extremely fast. It is wind-driven, and so you’re not going to have a lot of time once that map turns to red.”

Those in “yellow” or “ready” on the evacuation map should have go bags, pets, medication, clothes, and other essential items ready, Edwards said.

“That map can change at a moment’s notice and turn to red very quickly and we want you to have plenty of time to get out and get out of harm’s way,” he said. “Please be quick, watch the map, and if you’re under a ‘go’ evacuation, please leave.”

Two evacuation centers in Reno were set up for residents and large animals: the Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center at 1301 Valley Road, and the Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center at 1350 N Wells Avenue for large animals.