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Immigration Customs Enforcement at Reno-Tahoe International Airport

KUNR Public Radio | By Malory Shaw
Published August 7, 2026 at 3:32 PM PDT
Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Airportix.com
Reno-Tahoe International Airport

A statement provided by the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on behalf of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA), said Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) informed them that federal immigration enforcement activity has occurred at the airport.

RTAA said they do not have access to more information about the nature of ICE’s activity. They do not directly assist federal operations, but do coordinate with the agency to minimize impact on operations and passenger travel.

The statement further said federal agents have broad authority to enter and operate at the airport. The RTAA Police Department cannot prohibit federal agents from conducting their operations.

In a statement to CNN, a Department of Homeland Security official said the federal administration is working diligently to ensure that immigrants can’t fly unless it’s to self-deport.

This is amid various news reports that cite similar incidents occurring in local airports, including Las Vegas, San Francisco and Denver.
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Local News Immigration
Malory Shaw
Malory Shaw is a bilingual journalism major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Previous to her role at KUNR, she worked as a data surveillance intern at the Electronic Frontier Foundation where she developed open-source investigation and data management skills. She currently works at the Latino Research Center managing their social media and connecting to the northern Nevada Latino community.
See stories by Malory Shaw