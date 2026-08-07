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Carson schools set to ban smart glasses on campus and for school-sponsored events

KUNR Public Radio | By Malory Shaw
Published August 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
Entrance sign into Carson High that reads "Carson High School" in all capital letters.
Photo Courtesy of Carson High School
The Carson City School District is set to ban smart glasses beginning Aug. 18.

Smart glasses can secretly record people, take photos, livestream video and communicate with others.

In a statement, the Carson City School District said this raises concerns about classroom distractions, academic integrity and personal privacy.

The ban will help ensure classrooms remain safe and respectful learning environments, said Superintendent Andrew Feuling.

Cheryl Macy, Carson High Principal, said the issue arose from conversations about whether students could take pictures of exams with smart glasses and then spread them around to their peers. This is especially a concern with high-stakes assessments, like the ACT and AP exams, she said.

So far, parental feedback has been positive, Macy said.

“Everybody wants to know that when their kid comes to school, they're safe from being recorded against their will and their knowledge,” Macy said.

In a statement, the Washoe County School District said they are also evaluating the role of smart glasses in schools. They are considering multiple factors, including student safety, privacy, and compliance with state and federal laws.
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Local News Carson City School DistrictCarson CityWashoe County School District
Malory Shaw
Malory Shaw is a bilingual journalism major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Previous to her role at KUNR, she worked as a data surveillance intern at the Electronic Frontier Foundation where she developed open-source investigation and data management skills. She currently works at the Latino Research Center managing their social media and connecting to the northern Nevada Latino community.
See stories by Malory Shaw