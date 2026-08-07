Carson schools set to ban smart glasses on campus and for school-sponsored events

Smart glasses can secretly record people, take photos, livestream video and communicate with others.

In a statement, the Carson City School District said this raises concerns about classroom distractions, academic integrity and personal privacy.

The ban will help ensure classrooms remain safe and respectful learning environments, said Superintendent Andrew Feuling.

Cheryl Macy, Carson High Principal, said the issue arose from conversations about whether students could take pictures of exams with smart glasses and then spread them around to their peers. This is especially a concern with high-stakes assessments, like the ACT and AP exams, she said.

So far, parental feedback has been positive, Macy said.

“Everybody wants to know that when their kid comes to school, they're safe from being recorded against their will and their knowledge,” Macy said.

In a statement, the Washoe County School District said they are also evaluating the role of smart glasses in schools. They are considering multiple factors, including student safety, privacy, and compliance with state and federal laws.