Unseasonable wildfires fueled by high winds over dry ground resulted in two deaths in the Mountain West this week.
Federal agencies spend a lot of time and money fighting increasingly extreme wildfires, but have limited resources for prescribed burns. Public-private partnerships can help. This year, the nonprofit Nature Conservancy partnered with the Forest Service and others to help burn and thin more than 150 acres of public lands in Idaho. Other, similar programs are cropping up all around the West.
Sen. Cortez Masto reflects on Jan. 6, how the government has handled the pandemic and climate changeDemocrat Catherine Cortez Masto has been serving Nevada in the U.S. Senate since 2017, filling the seat left by the now-retired Harry Reid. She has worked…
New research is the first to use GPS-tracking data to look into the effects of wildfire smoke on bird migration. Its findings suggest that tagged geese changed their behavior to avoid smoky conditions.
Jacky Rosen is in her first term as a U.S. Senator from Nevada. Since taking office in 2019, she has pushed for more support for women in the fields of…
In the early days of the pandemic and his first term as Nevada governor, Steve Sisolak closed casinos, which was the first time that’s happened since the…
With an increase in deadly wildfires, local researchers are collecting data from residents in order to study extreme weather events, such as…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.Caldor Fire fully containedBy Noah GlickThe Caldor Fire, which sparked two…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.Climate change warming ski resorts faster than averageBy Bert Johnson, Mountain…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.Justice Department awards $1.2 million for Nevada police trainingBy Noah…