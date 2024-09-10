Gov. Tim Walz visits firefighters responding to Davis Fire in Reno

The Davis Fire raged in nearby hills making the sun glow orange behind thick smoke and ash fall from the sky as Walz shook hands with firefighters and first responders, Washoe County officials, and U.S. Forest Service personnel at Galena High School.

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue communications officer Adam Mayberry said they talked to the Minnesota governor about the challenges of homeowners insurance.

“We’re seeing a lot of our residents losing their fire insurance and or premiums are going up, you know, 1,000%, so he was very cognizant of that issue,” Mayberry said.

Before that, Walz quickly thanked fans and supporters who packed into the Washoe Democratic headquarters in Reno. He stood in front of a collection of donated goods, including water bottles, diapers, and pet food, to be donated to local organizations assisting displaced families.

“Really appreciate, first of all, modeling what really the reason everybody gets into public service. It’s about helping your neighbors when they need help,” Walz said. “The campaigns and politics are a means to an end. The end is a better, fairer society where all of us take care of one another.”

Walz also acknowledged Aaron Sims, the Nevada Democratic rural caucus chair, whose family lost their home in the fire , reiterating the importance of neighbors helping neighbors.

Walz was joined by his daughter Hope Walz. It marked his second trip to Reno this summer after meeting with local leaders in June, while Vice President Kamala Harris last visited Northern Nevada in April 2023.