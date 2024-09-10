© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illustration with text that says, “KUNR 2024 Elections.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, a roll of stickers and a ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada-shaped sticker is on the front of the ballot box.
KUNR 2024 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2024 elections

Gov. Tim Walz visits firefighters responding to Davis Fire in Reno

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published September 10, 2024 at 9:23 AM PDT
Walz shakes hands with someone with a crowd of people around them. The sky in the background has wisps of smoke.
1 of 3  — Tim Walz Reno Davis Fire 1.jpg
Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz spoke with firefighting personnel responding to the Davis Fire in Reno, Nevada, on Sept. 9, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
A motorcade of cars takes an interstate exit sign and with a road sign, one side pointing to Virginia City East and the other to Mt Rose Hwy West.
2 of 3  — Tim Walz Reno Davis Fire 2.jpg
Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz’s motorcade drove on Interstate 580 from the Washoe County Democratic headquarters to Galena High School with smoke visible from the Davis Fire in Reno, Nevada, on Sept. 9, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
Walz smiles with a hand over his heart in front of a crowd of people. Behind him, there are stacks of packages of water bottles.
3 of 3  — Tim Walz Reno Davis Fire 3 (1).jpg
Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz spoke to supporters at the Washoe County Democratic headquarters with donations for families displaced by the Davis Fire in Reno, Nevada, on Sept. 9, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

Despite postponing a planned rally at a casino due to the Davis Fire in Reno, Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz made two stops on Monday afternoon.

The Davis Fire raged in nearby hills making the sun glow orange behind thick smoke and ash fall from the sky as Walz shook hands with firefighters and first responders, Washoe County officials, and U.S. Forest Service personnel at Galena High School.

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue communications officer Adam Mayberry said they talked to the Minnesota governor about the challenges of homeowners insurance.

“We’re seeing a lot of our residents losing their fire insurance and or premiums are going up, you know, 1,000%, so he was very cognizant of that issue,” Mayberry said.

Before that, Walz quickly thanked fans and supporters who packed into the Washoe Democratic headquarters in Reno. He stood in front of a collection of donated goods, including water bottles, diapers, and pet food, to be donated to local organizations assisting displaced families.

“Really appreciate, first of all, modeling what really the reason everybody gets into public service. It’s about helping your neighbors when they need help,” Walz said. “The campaigns and politics are a means to an end. The end is a better, fairer society where all of us take care of one another.”

Walz also acknowledged Aaron Sims, the Nevada Democratic rural caucus chair, whose family lost their home in the fire, reiterating the importance of neighbors helping neighbors.

Walz was joined by his daughter Hope Walz. It marked his second trip to Reno this summer after meeting with local leaders in June, while Vice President Kamala Harris last visited Northern Nevada in April 2023.
Tags
Local Stories wildfiresTruckee Meadows Fire & RescueKamala Harris
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck