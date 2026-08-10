Multiple casinos offer discounted rooms for Bug Fire evacuees – around $59 per night

Several casino-hotels in Reno are offering discounted room rates Monday night to community members affected by fires, including the Bug Fire.

Rooms at the Peppermill Resort Spa range from $55 to $95. Call (866) 821-9996 and mention the code HEVAC. Proof of residency is required upon check-in. The phone number is experiencing high call volume and wait time. There are also some pet-friendly rooms available for $55 per night.

Rooms at Silver Legacy, Eldorado, and Circus Circus Reno are also $59 per night, subject to availability. Call 1-800-223-7277 with code SCLOC26. Only service animals are allowed; no pets.

Rooms at the Grand Sierra Resort cost $59 per night for two queens or $64 for a king bed for evacuees and fire personnel. Call (775) 789-2000 and mention the code, EVACUEE. No pets are allowed there.

And J Resort is offering a $59 room rate for fire victims. Call 866-386-7829 and reference the code NVFire2026. No pets are allowed there either.

