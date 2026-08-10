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Evacuation orders are in effect for the Bug Fire and Fred Mountain Fire.
Continue to the Watch Duty App for updates, evacuation zones, shelters, and more:
Bug Fire | Fred Mountain Fire

Multiple casinos offer discounted rooms for Bug Fire evacuees – around $59 per night

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published August 10, 2026 at 1:06 PM PDT
A file photo shows a room at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, one of several hotel-casinos offering discounted rates for evacuees of the Bug and Fred Mountain fires.
Grand Sierra Resort
A file photo shows a room at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, one of several hotel-casinos offering discounted rates for evacuees of the Bug and Fred Mountain fires.

Several casino-hotels in Reno are offering discounted room rates Monday night to community members affected by fires, including the Bug Fire.

Rooms at the Peppermill Resort Spa range from $55 to $95. Call (866) 821-9996 and mention the code HEVAC. Proof of residency is required upon check-in. The phone number is experiencing high call volume and wait time. There are also some pet-friendly rooms available for $55 per night.

Rooms at Silver Legacy, Eldorado, and Circus Circus Reno are also $59 per night, subject to availability. Call 1-800-223-7277 with code SCLOC26. Only service animals are allowed; no pets.

Rooms at the Grand Sierra Resort cost $59 per night for two queens or $64 for a king bed for evacuees and fire personnel. Call (775) 789-2000 and mention the code, EVACUEE. No pets are allowed there.

And J Resort is offering a $59 room rate for fire victims. Call 866-386-7829 and reference the code NVFire2026. No pets are allowed there either.
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Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck