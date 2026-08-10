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Evacuation orders are in effect for the Bug Fire and Fred Mountain Fire.
Continue to the Watch Duty App for updates, evacuation zones, shelters, and more:
Bug Fire | Fred Mountain Fire

Evacuation shelter nears capacity amid Bug and Fred Mountain fires

KUNR Public Radio | By Emilio Milo,
Malory Shaw
Published August 10, 2026 at 2:10 PM PDT
The Reno Livestock Events Center is currently providing shelter to large animals that are within the evacuation zones from the Bug and Fred Mountain fires.
Malory Shaw / KUNR Public Radio
The Reno Livestock Events Center is currently providing shelter to large animals that are within the evacuation zones from the Bug and Fred Mountain fires.

Humans are not the only ones needing shelter from the Bug and Fred Mountain fires.

As of Monday morning the Reno Livestock Event Center was near capacity. It’s housing more than 300 animals ranging from horses, goats and pigs.

Tammy Jennings, with Washoe County Regional Animal Services, said the priority is to take in animals from the red evacuation sites.

“We have to get those animals out first,” she said.

Tammy Jennings, assistant director for Washoe County Regional Animal Services, at the evacuation center.
Malory Shaw / KUNR Public Radio
Tammy Jennings, assistant director for Washoe County Regional Animal Services, at the evacuation center.

Jennings said her crew has been working around the clock since early Sunday.

Amanda Figoni arrived at the center Sunday night. She had to move her three horses from Antelope Valley. She said she was not expecting to evacuate so quickly.

“Within 20 minutes, [the fire] just exploded and came right down the valley. We had 5-10 minutes to get the horses loaded and out. We grabbed three bales of hay, and the horses,” she said.

Amanda Figoni shares her experience in evacuating her horses out of the zone to the center.
Malory Shaw / KUNR Public Radio
Amanda Figoni shares her experience in evacuating her horses out of the zone to the center.

Figoni said the center has food, shelter and water, and feels she’s being taken care of by county officers.

But she said the evacuation has been hard on her horses.

“They're very stressed out. But hopefully, this is just [a] temporary situation today. We're praying that it's just today,” she said.

Figoni lives in Spanish Springs, and hopes there’s no need to evacuate her family and pets.

For those in need of assistance or information, visit the Washoe County Emergency Center website.
Tags
Local News firesAnimal SheltersEvacuation
Emilio Milo
Emilio Milo is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno, pursuing degrees in both Journalism and Spanish with an emphasis on Bilingual Media. He is enthusiastic about joining the KUNR team for 2026, where he hopes to improve his capabilities as a multimedia journalist and to be more involved in local reporting.
See stories by Emilio Milo
Malory Shaw
Malory Shaw is a bilingual journalism major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Previous to her role at KUNR, she worked as a data surveillance intern at the Electronic Frontier Foundation where she developed open-source investigation and data management skills. She currently works at the Latino Research Center managing their social media and connecting to the northern Nevada Latino community.
See stories by Malory Shaw