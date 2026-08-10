Evacuation shelter nears capacity amid Bug and Fred Mountain fires

As of Monday morning the Reno Livestock Event Center was near capacity. It’s housing more than 300 animals ranging from horses, goats and pigs.

Tammy Jennings, with Washoe County Regional Animal Services, said the priority is to take in animals from the red evacuation sites.

“We have to get those animals out first,” she said.

Malory Shaw / KUNR Public Radio Tammy Jennings, assistant director for Washoe County Regional Animal Services, at the evacuation center.

Jennings said her crew has been working around the clock since early Sunday.

Amanda Figoni arrived at the center Sunday night. She had to move her three horses from Antelope Valley. She said she was not expecting to evacuate so quickly.

“Within 20 minutes, [the fire] just exploded and came right down the valley. We had 5-10 minutes to get the horses loaded and out. We grabbed three bales of hay, and the horses,” she said.

Malory Shaw / KUNR Public Radio Amanda Figoni shares her experience in evacuating her horses out of the zone to the center.

Figoni said the center has food, shelter and water, and feels she’s being taken care of by county officers.

But she said the evacuation has been hard on her horses.

“They're very stressed out. But hopefully, this is just [a] temporary situation today. We're praying that it's just today,” she said.

Figoni lives in Spanish Springs, and hopes there’s no need to evacuate her family and pets.