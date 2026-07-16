© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal judge pauses planned land sale of Anaconda Mine in Yerington

KUNR Public Radio | By Lupe Alvarez,
Bert Johnson
Published July 16, 2026 at 3:29 PM PDT
Tribal advocates and environmentalists gathered ahead of the preliminary injunction hearing
Lupe Alvarez
/
KUNR
Tribal advocates and environmentalists gathered near the Bruce R. Thompson Courthouse in Reno on July 13, 2026, ahead of a federal injunction hearing. The hearing involved the proposed land sale of the former Anaconda Copper Mine by the Bureau of Land Management for zero dollars.

A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction to put a planned land sale in Yerington on hold, while a lawsuit seeking to permanently block it is argued in court.

A District Court judge granted a preliminary injunction in a case seeking to block the land transfer.

The decision comes after a proposed land sale of the former Anaconda copper mine by the Bureau of Land Management to the Atlantic Richfield Company for the price of zero dollars.

Earlier this week, a coalition of tribal and environmental groups who oppose the sale argued in court that it would allow mining to begin again, without public input.

Lawyers for the company and the Bureau of Land Management say the transfer would help get it cleaned up faster.

Nearby communities said they already see high rates of cancers due to contamination at the now-closed mine. Members of Indigenous non-profits also stated that the land sale would further restrict access to historically religiously significant sites.

The court found the privatization of the sale of public lands would cause irreparable harm to communities who continue to use it for recreational, religious, and other purposes.

The ruling is just the first step in what’s likely to be a long legal battle over the future of the site and who gets a say in what happens to it.

PDF of the motion granting a preliminary injunction in the Anaconda Copper Mine sale by KUNR Reno Public Radio

Tags
Local News YeringtonAnaconda copper minebureau of land managementIndigenous Communities
Lupe Alvarez
Guadalupe Alvarez is a student at the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno. She is currently pursuing her Masters in multimedia, with an emphasis in science communications, and works as a Graduate Assistant with The Hitchcock Project for Visualizing Science. Her reporting interests include issues related to ecology, conservation, environment, and Indigenous communities.
See stories by Lupe Alvarez
Bert Johnson
Bert is KUNR’s senior correspondent. He covers stories that resonate across Nevada and the region, with a focus on environment, political extremism and Indigenous communities.
See stories by Bert Johnson
Related Content