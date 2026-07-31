Sparks and Reno fire departments now share the same chief

Under the unanimously approved agreement, Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran will provide leadership for both the Reno and Sparks Fire Departments. However, the agreement still allows each department to act independently.

Cochran will report to both city managers and major policy decisions affecting both departments will require approval from each city. The agreement is a one-year term, with the chance to renew annually.

Sparks will reimburse Reno for 25 percent of the fire chief's salary and benefits plus 25 percent of any shared leadership and administrative costs.

In a statement, Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson and Cochran said they can now place resources where they will have the greatest impact to strengthen emergency response.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve added that the partnership reflects how local governments should work together.

During the city council meeting, Schieve said the agreement will be something she remembers as a part of her mayoral tenure. She said this is deeply personal to her as someone who lost a family member to a fire.

“You can’t put a price on life. I know we get so wrapped up on ‘what is this going to cost, what’s that going to cost?’, but again, you can’t put a price on life,” Schieve said.

Cochran will assume management for the Sparks Fire Department on Aug. 3.