Washoe County Library Director Resigns

Assistant County Manager David Solaro announced McClure’s resignation in a midday email to library staff.

The county provided KUNR a copy of Solaro’s email, which said in part: “I recognize this is another change for the Library System and uncertainty can be frustrating.”

McClure submitted her resignation with an effective date of Aug. 31, 2026. She just accepted the position in April, following a national search. Before that, the library had been without permanent leadership for nearly a year. The previous director, Jeff Scott, left under pressure from anti-LGBTQ+ activists and prior members of the Library Board of Trustees.

Solaro also wrote that the county will prioritize a smooth transition as it looks to replace McClure, but did not say when that might happen.