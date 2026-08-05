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Washoe County Library Director Resigns

KUNR Public Radio | By Bert Johnson
Published August 5, 2026 at 3:43 PM PDT

County officials confirmed Wednesday that Lisa McClure has resigned, after just three months on the job.

Assistant County Manager David Solaro announced McClure’s resignation in a midday email to library staff.

The county provided KUNR a copy of Solaro’s email, which said in part: “I recognize this is another change for the Library System and uncertainty can be frustrating.”

McClure submitted her resignation with an effective date of Aug. 31, 2026. She just accepted the position in April, following a national search. Before that, the library had been without permanent leadership for nearly a year. The previous director, Jeff Scott, left under pressure from anti-LGBTQ+ activists and prior members of the Library Board of Trustees.

Solaro also wrote that the county will prioritize a smooth transition as it looks to replace McClure, but did not say when that might happen.
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Local News Washoe County libraries
Bert Johnson
Bert is KUNR’s senior correspondent. He covers stories that resonate across Nevada and the region, with a focus on environment, political extremism and Indigenous communities.
See stories by Bert Johnson
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