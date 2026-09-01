Reno organization pairs veterans with service dogs to support PTSD recovery

Pebbles, Daisy and Rider walked onto the stage, led by their trainers. One by one, the trainers handed over the leashes.

For five veterans, it marked the start of a new partnership with a service dog.

These dogs spent six weeks in foundational training. Over the next several months, the veterans will train alongside them through weekly classes.

That work happens on a campus built specifically for that purpose.

Liberty Dogs’ campus in South Reno spans about 27 acres, with 10 buildings and roughly 200,000 sqft of facility space.

The campus includes on-site accommodations, classrooms, training areas and veterinary care.

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The goal is to eventually match 200 veterans with a service dog every year.

The program is open to U.S. veterans nationwide, especially those living with PTSD, anxiety and depression.

“No matter where the veteran lives, it’s paid for. No matter when they take the dog, the healthcare is paid for, the food is paid for,” said CEO Ondra Berry.

Veterans go through an application process, including background checks and home visits, before Liberty Dogs determines the best match based on their needs and lifestyle.