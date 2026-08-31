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North Valleys Community Center provides Hawk Fire recovery information

KUNR Public Radio | By Malory Shaw
Published August 31, 2026 at 11:37 AM PDT
This image taken from video shows a charred neighborhood following wildfires Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Reno, Nevada. (Tim Walton via AP)
Tim Walton
/
AP
This image taken from video shows a charred neighborhood following wildfires Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Reno, Nevada. (Tim Walton via AP)

The Washoe Regional Emergency Information center will provide resources for residents affected by the Hawk Fire.

Starting Sept.1 through Sept. 4, the North Valleys Community Center will provide recovery information to affected residents. These resources will be available from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Attendees will be able to talk with representatives from Veteran Affairs, the Washoe County School District, insurance companies, inspection and permit and other agencies.

To find additional recovery information, go to EMERGENCYWASHOE.com
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Local News Hawk Firewildfires
Malory Shaw
Malory Shaw is a bilingual journalism major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Previous to her role at KUNR, she worked as a data surveillance intern at the Electronic Frontier Foundation where she developed open-source investigation and data management skills. She currently works at the Latino Research Center managing their social media and connecting to the northern Nevada Latino community.
See stories by Malory Shaw