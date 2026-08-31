North Valleys Community Center provides Hawk Fire recovery information

Starting Sept.1 through Sept. 4, the North Valleys Community Center will provide recovery information to affected residents. These resources will be available from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Attendees will be able to talk with representatives from Veteran Affairs, the Washoe County School District, insurance companies, inspection and permit and other agencies.

To find additional recovery information, go to EMERGENCYWASHOE.com