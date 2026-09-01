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Lombardo’s executive order provides housing aid for residents impacted by the wildfires

KUNR Public Radio | By Mariel Day
Published September 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
Smoke fills an otherwise clear, blue sky from behind rolling hills.
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District
The Hawk Fire burning near Somersett in Northwest Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, during the early afternoon.

Over the last 30 days, Washoe County has faced three wildfires: the Bug Fire, Fred Mountain Fire and most recently, the Hawk Fire. Tens of thousands of residents were forced to evacuate their homes. The fires destroyed 58 houses and left 10 uninhabitable.

Under Governor Joe Lombardo’s executive order, the Nevada Housing Division will provide funding to the City of Reno to support impacted residents with rental assistance and short-term housing costs.

Lombardo said the recovery process will take time, but the State of Nevada will be there every step of the way.

The money will come from the Nevada Attainable Housing Account, established through the Assembly Bill 540.
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Local News wildfireshousingJoe Lombardo
Mariel Day
Mariel is a Journalism student at the University of Nevada, Reno with a double emphasis on News, Broadcasting & Documentary, and PR & Advertising.
See stories by Mariel Day