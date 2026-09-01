Lombardo’s executive order provides housing aid for residents impacted by the wildfires

Over the last 30 days, Washoe County has faced three wildfires: the Bug Fire, Fred Mountain Fire and most recently, the Hawk Fire. Tens of thousands of residents were forced to evacuate their homes. The fires destroyed 58 houses and left 10 uninhabitable.

Under Governor Joe Lombardo’s executive order, the Nevada Housing Division will provide funding to the City of Reno to support impacted residents with rental assistance and short-term housing costs.

Lombardo said the recovery process will take time, but the State of Nevada will be there every step of the way.

The money will come from the Nevada Attainable Housing Account, established through the Assembly Bill 540.

