Ron Smith, the voice of The Great Reno Balloon Race

For the past 44 years every September, Ron Smith is up by 3:30 a.m..

He’s getting ready to go to Rancho San Rafael for the Balloon Races.

But he’s not a spectator, he’s the voice behind the event.

And to be able to work that early, he said that he has one trick to get ready:

“Coffee (laughs). Simply clear up the phlegm with coffee and then talk,” he said.

What also helps is his years working in broadcast.

Smith said when race organizers asked him to announce the races back in ’83, it was a much smaller event, with only 20 attendees.

But now there’s an average of more than 150,000 spectators.

He said it’s thanks to the people who form part of the team.

“The number of people who give themselves to this event to make it happen,” he said.

“It is hundreds of people giving of their talents and their time, and some of them have been with us for 30, 40 years. Some of them are brand new and are excited to be part of it.”

Race director Pete Copeland said Ron is a vital member of the organization.

“We talk about Ron as the voice of the organization, but Ron plays a critical role, like all the board members do. They were volunteers to begin with,” he said.

And over the years there’s been moments Smith will never forget. One memory that sticks with him was being up with Dawn Patrol, the balloons that light the dark sky.

“And that was exciting! To lift off and look down on all of these smiling faces staring up at you adoringly, really, and you see it just by pulling up out of the ground with the light of the Dawn Patrol’s burners… Now I see why these guys are excited to come here,” he said.

Smith isn’t the sole announcer. Sisters Sheila Morris and Kay Young also help to get the atmosphere going at the race.

“These two personalities exude so much enthusiasm and get the crowd really involved in enjoying the morning,” he said.

“I think our future is really bright along those lines, particularly with Shi and Kay.”

But even at 90 years old, he doesn’t think he’ll stop anytime soon.

“We said that, you know, let's have a backup here in case I fall off the stage, I can pass the microphone off. So, as far as my health holds up, I'd like to keep doing this for as long as I possibly can. And I'm honestly very proud to be part of it.”

You can hear Ron starting September 10 when the Great Reno Balloon Race takes off.